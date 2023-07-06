LDWF agents rescue husband and wife from boat stuck in Southwest Pass

VERMILION PARISH, La. — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents rescued a husband and wife Monday after their boat got stuck in the Vermilion Bay.

On July 3, 2023, around 5:30 pm, LDWF agents were notified of two people who were fishing in a boat in the Southwest Pass when the tide went out, causing their boat to get stuck in the mud. Authorities say the couple attempted to free the boat but were unable to do so.

Adam Einck • Baton Rouge Senior Agent Joshua Segrest makes his way through the mud to get to the stranded boaters.

Arriving officers were only able to get their boat within a few hundred yards of the stuck boat. Agents also learned that the woman was dealing with a medical issue that needed immediate attention

According to LDWF, the responding officers had to construct a raft out of personal flotation devices to keep the woman out of the mud, which was mixed with oyster shells. Agents were eventually able to pull the woman into one of their vessels and then the husband was pulled in second.

Agents transported the couple to the Intracoastal City boat dock where Acadian Ambulance was waiting. The couple were treated by Acadian Ambulance and released.

Agents participating in the rescue were Corporal Derek Logan and Senior Agent Joshua Segrest.