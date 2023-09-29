Lafayette man dies in motorcycle crash

A Lafayette man has died after a Thursday night crash in Vermilion Parish.

Louisiana State Police were called to La. 82 near John G. Bares Road Thursday evening about 7:30 p.m.

They found that Justin R. Roberie, 45, of Lafayette was riding a motorcycle on the highway, failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. He was ejected from his motorcycle. He wasn't wearing an approved helmet, and although he was taken to a hospital he was pronounced dead there.

Impairment is unknown, and a toxicology sample was submitted for analysis, troopers say.

"Troopers urge motorcyclists of all ages and experience levels to take extra precautions while riding and ensure they are adequately prepared and trained for various riding conditions. Through participation in certified training programs, riders are educated on safe riding practices such as being visible, dressing for safety, applying effective riding strategies, and knowing the capabilities and limitations of their motorcycle. Motorcyclists are taught how to use these safety practices to avoid being involved in a crash and to reduce the chance of injury should a collision occur," a release states.

Motorcycle riders can find more information on helmet guidelines and rider safety courses by visiting www.LSP.ORG/motorcycle.html [lsp.org]

Troop I has investigated 36 fatal crashes, resulting in 41 deaths in 2023.