ABBEVILLE, La. — La. 14 in Vermilion Parish is closed to westbound traffic from U.S. 167 to La. 14 business route due to a blow-up in the concrete pavement.

The road buckled early Thursday near Highway 167 due to warmer temperatures causing the pavement material to expand.

Submitted

The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.