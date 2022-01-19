Funeral services set for Kaplan man killed in helicopter crash

Funeral services will be held Friday for a Kaplan man who was killed in a helicopter crash January 14, 2022 near Galliano.

According to an obituary, services for 51-year-old Dana Burt will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home in Kaplan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the time of the services at 5:00 PM.

Burt was one of two people killed in that crash in a Lafourche Parish marsh on Friday morning. 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City also died as a result of the crash.

Rotocraft Leasing Co personnel reportedly notified the USCG that their records confirmed an overdue aircraft matching the description with two people on board.

Parish President Archie Chiasson said Friday that it appeared that the helicopter nose-dived during the crash and sunk into the mud after impact.

Parts of the fuselage as well possible rotor were part of the debris field which Chiasson said was located about 150 yards from crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into how the aircraft crashed.

