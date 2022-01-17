Two killed in Lafourche Parish helicopter crash identified

The two people killed in a helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish have now been identified.

According to the Lafourche Parish coroner's office, the two men who died in that crash on the morning of January 14, have been identified as 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City, Florida, and 51-year-old Dana Burt of Kaplan, Louisiana.

The crash happened in the marsh near Galliano in southeast Louisiana.

Rotocraft Leasing Co personnel reportedly notified the USCG that their records confirmed an overdue aircraft matching the description with two people on board.

According to the Lafourche Parish Officials, there were no survivors.

Parish President Archie Chiasson said Friday that it appeared that the helicopter nose-dived during the crash and sunk into the mud after impact.

"There is very little of the aircraft above the waterline," he said. "You can tell where some of the floats on the side of the helicopter as well as the tail rudder is sticking out of the mud. Other than that, everything else is non-visible."

Parts of the fuselage as well possible rotor were part of the debris field which Chiasson said was located about 150 yards from crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into how the aircraft crashed.

