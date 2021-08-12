Four arrests made in 2018 homicide

ABBEVILLE, La. – Police have made four arrests in a 2018 homicide.

On February 7, 2018, at 12:05 a.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the area of Graceland Avenue and Hawthorne Street in reference to shots being fired in the area.

The initial investigation determined that a male victim identified as Marlon Brown, of Abbeville, had been shot and killed near his residence on Hawthorne Street, according to Lt. Jonathan Touchet, spokesperson for the Abbeville Police Department.

Detectives arrested the following suspects:

· Cody Guidry – Second-degree murder

· Travis Cooper – Obstruction of justice

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

· Nikki Hebert – Obstruction of justice

· Tanesha Hills – Obstruction of justice

More arrests are possible regarding this homicide.

Call the Abbeville Police Department at (337)893-2511or contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777 if you have any information on this crime. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page at www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

