Former Kaplan Police officer arrested for malfeasance in office, bribery

A now former Kaplan Police officer was arrested on Thursday.

Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy confirmed with KATC that Mitchell Guidroz is facing charges of malfeasance in office and public bribery. Guidroz is no longer employed with the department, Hardy said.

Hardy provided no further details regarding the investigation that led to Guidroz' arrest.

Jail records show Guidroz was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday and is currently in jail. Bond has not yet been set.

