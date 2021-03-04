Retired Abbeville officer dies after battle with cancer

A retired lieutenant with the Abbeville Police Department has died following his battle with cancer.

The Abbeville Police Department announced the death of retired Lt. David Hardy on Thursday afternoon. They say he passed away at his home surrounded by family.

Hardy was employed by the APD for 30 years; he retired in 2019.

"It is with great sadness that today we have lost a truly remarkable retired police officer and gentleman. Lt. David Hardy served the Abbeville Police Department for 30 years when he retired in 2019. Lt. Hardy passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. Lt. Hardy's dedication to the Abbeville Police Department is only surpassed by his love and dedication to his family. We all love you, David."

Officers held a drive-by event for David Hardy on Tuesday to show their support. Organizers say Hardy lost a loved one to cancer just about a year ago.

Several local law enforcement groups also joined in the drive-by event. See more here

No details on funeral services were announced.

