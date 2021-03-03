Abbeville PD show support to former officer losing battle to cancer

The Abbeville Police Department honored one of its former officers who is losing his battle with cancer.

Officers held a drive-by event for David Hardy on Tuesday to show their support. Organizers say Hardy lost a loved one to cancer just about a year ago.

Other law enforcement agencies joined in to wish their best to Hardy as well.

