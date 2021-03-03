Menu

Watch
NewsVermilion Parish

Actions

Abbeville PD show support to former officer losing battle to cancer

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:56 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 23:19:01-05

The Abbeville Police Department honored one of its former officers who is losing his battle with cancer.

Officers held a drive-by event for David Hardy on Tuesday to show their support. Organizers say Hardy lost a loved one to cancer just about a year ago.

Other law enforcement agencies joined in to wish their best to Hardy as well.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.