Abbeville PD show support to former officer losing battle to cancer

The Abbeville Police Department honored one of its former officers who is losing his battle with cancer.
Officers held a drive-by event for David Hardy on Tuesday to show their support. Organizers say Hardy lost a loved one to cancer just about a year ago.
Other law enforcement agencies joined in to wish their best to Hardy as well.
