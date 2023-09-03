Fire Chief's daughter fundraiser is giving back to firefighters

KAPLAN, La. — With an increase in fires in Louisiana, one event is allowing people to give back to those that give so much to their community.

In April, Fire Chief of Kaplan Jake Faulk's daughter Kate was diagnosed with a rare disease called Alpha-Mannosidosis.

According to theBoston Children's Hospital website:

"Alpha-mannosidosis is a rare genetic condition characterized by an inability to properly break down certain groups of complex sugars in the body’s cells. The accumulation of sugars affects many of the body’s organs and systems, including the central nervous system."

KATC spoke with one family member Roxane David, who was overcome with emotion after seeing all the support at the event for Kate and her parents Elise and Jake.

"They predicted that one in two million births has this conditon and she is one of fifteen diagnosed children in the United States right now with this particular disorder," David tells KATC.

Attendees wore blue, which is Kate's favorite color to help raise awareness and money to ease the stress of medical expenses.

It's something Kate's grandmother is thankful for.

"This is a crucial time for fire departments everywhere but this fire department has been family long before any of this drought took place," Laurie Legere says. "It's a good way way to give back to the fire department."

Amazed but not surprised by the overwhelming turnout, Mayor of Kaplan Mike Kloesel says "Kate's Crusade" will help the family focus completely on Kate's recovery.

"They are actually in Minnesota this weekend receiving treatment for her disease and she has a successful bone marrow transplant, so we are raising money today out here to help off set the medical expenses and travel expenses for the family," Kloesel said.

Kate will have to spend the next 100 days recovering at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital before being moved to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana.

"Once she's deemed healthy enough to come home then they'll be back, we are hoping at the end of November so they still have quite a road ahead of them," says David.

All proceeds from Kate's Crusade will go directly to the Faulk family, if you would like to donate scan the QR code found on the benefit flyer.