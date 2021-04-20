Family guardedly hopeful as rescue and recovery continues for missing Seacor crewmen

Family members of those missing in the Seacor Power disaster remain guardedly hopeful as days pass and more heartbreaking news on the rescue and recovery continues to slowly trickle in.

"What if they go through all the floors and they don't find them? Are they still out there in the sea?" Crystal Randle said."We're not expecting the worst, unless we have to embrace the worst"

Randle is staying hopeful her that her 62-year-old uncle, Gregory Walcott is inside the living quarters of the vessel.

"My uncle was the galley lead" Randle said.

Diving crews made their way into the ship over the weekend. On Monday, Seacor said divers had searched halfway through the vessel. They will continue to search the boat, until all levels are cleared.

"I don't have any words. I'm trying to stay strong for my family. It's hard. It's not easy" Randle added.

Randle says each update, twice daily from officials, is heartbreaking. She is asking the community for continued prayer for everyone involved.

"You're in a room, and they tell you they found one. It's one out of 8 so there's a possibility, that it could be yours, it could be your family. It's heartbreaking and shocking," she said.

