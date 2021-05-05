Watch
Erath schools evacuated due to bomb threat

Vermilion Parish School Board
Posted at 1:22 PM, May 05, 2021
Students from Erath Middle and Erath High schools have been evacuated due to a bomb threat, police say.

The students have been evacuated from the schools and police are sweeping the schools, looking for anything harmful.

Superintendent Tommy Byler says there was a suspicious note, and that triggered the district's evacuation protocol. Because the schools are so close together, both had to be evacuated, he said.

Byler said the sweeps were taking place, as students were sent home early. Some students went home on buses, and some parents came to pick up their children, he said.

"The evacuation protocol is running very smooth," he said.

The schools were doing testing today, but Byler said he thinks the bulk of testing was complete when the note was found and evacuation began.

