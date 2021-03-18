Erath 4th of July Festival set for this summer

The annual 4th of July Festival in Erath is back on this year, officials announced Wednesday.

This year the festival will take place from June 30 - July 4. It will feature carnival rides, food, live entertainment, and a fireworks display.

Further details on the festival are expected to be announced soon.

Last year the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents were still able to enjoy a fireworks display.

To keep up with the latest information and details, follow Erath 4th of July's Facebook page.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel