Erath 4th of July Festival set for this summer

Posted at 9:48 PM, Mar 17, 2021
The annual 4th of July Festival in Erath is back on this year, officials announced Wednesday.

This year the festival will take place from June 30 - July 4. It will feature carnival rides, food, live entertainment, and a fireworks display.

Further details on the festival are expected to be announced soon.

Last year the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents were still able to enjoy a fireworks display.

To keep up with the latest information and details, follow Erath 4th of July's Facebook page.

