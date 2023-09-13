Deputies, family searching for missing woman

Vermilion Parish deputies and family are searching for a woman who went missing early Monday.

Bobbie Jo Saltzman, 49, was last seen in Indian Bayou driving a white Nissan Frontier crew cab early Monday. The vehicle was later found crashed on Pressley Road in Maurice.

Saltzman was last seen wearing a brown floral top (the same one in the picture), burgundy athletic shorts and lime green croc sandals. She's described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 300 pounds.

She has several tattoos: "David" is on one arm, and there's a blooming rose on the other. There's a rose on one of her feet, and the names "Chad," "Claryssa" and "Elaine" on her shoulders.

Saltzman has not been seen or heard from since approximately 03:41 on Monday morning.

If anyone has any information in reference to Saltzman, please contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-893-0871 or detectives at 337-898-4403. Saltzman is entered into NCIC as missing.