Delcambre on water meters: You break it, you bought it

The town of Delcambre has decided people are going to have to pay for breaking their water meters.

The town also can't forgive high water bills related to leaks and broken pipes on the homeowner's end, so residents are urged to use the eyeonwater app to monitor their usage for unexpected spikes in usage.

If someone other than the homeowner breaks or damages the water meter, it's still the homeowner's responsibility, a town spokeswoman said. For instance, if you hire someone to work on your property and he breaks your meter, you still have to pay for the damage. It will be your responsibility to get that person to pay you back.

According to the spokeswoman, if there's any damage to the meter, the homeowner will have to pay for it, based on this schedule of fees:

Meter damage is $110.00

End point damage is $200.00

Encoder (register) is $120.00

Meter Locking Pit Lid is $50.00

Meter cover costs $25.00

New meter installation cost is $1,000.00 and must be paid in advance.