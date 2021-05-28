CYT brings Footloose: The Musical to Abbeville

Christian Youth Theater Vermilion is bringing the explosive movie musical Footloose to Vermilion Parish with four shows this weekend.

Footloose tells the story of Ren and his mother, who move from Chicago to a small farming town. Ren finds he's not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the town's preacher. The story is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. Footloose: The Musical features songs from the Oscar and Tony-nominated movie soundtrack and also includes new songs for the stage musical. The play celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind.

The young CYT cast will present four public performances at the Cecil McCrory Exhibit Building (LSU AG Center), located at 1105 W Port Street in Abbeville.

Friday, May 28, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, at 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door for $16, or can be purchased online at cytlafayette.org for $14.

KATC caught up with the show's director, Holly Dotson, who said that the entire cast and crew is so thankful to be back together doing what they love after such a difficult year.

"I know it's not the ideal circumstances - we're in a barn, which is kind of weird," Dotson laughed. "But even still, we're so thankful to be able to do what we love and be able to give the kids an opportunity to do what they love after being apart for so long. They love singing, dancing, and performing, and they can't wait to do it for their community this weekend."

Dotson said the story is one of forgiveness, about grief, but also about celebration, which she believes parallels the experience of going through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Times were hard, times were difficult, times were scary. But at the end of that, as we're coming through, it, it's time for celebration, it's time to get back to normal, it's time to start getting together."

CYT is more than just an after-school program for many of the kids involved, she said. It's a home for many, and gives them the opportunity to make lifelong friendships, find a place to belong, be themselves, and show their talent.

For more information on CYT, click here.

