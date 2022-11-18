Crime Stoppers of Vermilion: Help needed solving school bus catalytic converter thefts

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office would like your assistance in solving this segments crime of the week.

While workers were preparing for the school year, they noticed damages to two school buses. Security cameras indicate that on July 20, 2022, at approximately 1:15 AM, an unknown suspect or suspects stole catalytic converters off of the two school buses located in the rural Abbeville area off of LA Hwy 82.

Security video shows one subject getting out from underneath one of the school buses. Though the video is not of high quality, we’re hoping that someone recognizes the posture or movements of the suspect.

If you have information on this or any other crime, I encourage you to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.