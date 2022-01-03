COVID protocols for Vermilion Parish students return amid surge

Verrmilion Parish students will be headed back to school on Tuesday following a push back this week over COVID-19 protocols.

Teachers and staff of the Vermilion Parish school system reported Monday January 3, 2022, to prepare for the return of students on Tuesday, January 4.

Superintendent Tommy Byler said that Monday's meetings were so schools could meet with employees to go over LDOH guidance, CDC quarantine guidelines and revisiting current protocols during the recent COVID-19 surge.

Byler noted that on the return to school, masking will be mandatory on buses and in cases in which early return from quarantine is utilized.

Other than those instances, masks are recommended but not mandated. Quarantining will follow the new CDC guidelines, he stated.

For the latest on the quarantine guidelines, click here https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-contact-tracing/about-quarantine.html

