Clarence Fusilier makes history in Erath

History was made today in Erath, when the first person of color was sworn in as a city council member.

"It's like the Lord spoke to me and figured it was my time to come out," Fusilier said today, after he was sworn in on the steps of the Vermilion Parish Courthouse. "I walked the neighborhoods, house to house, knocking on doors, encouraging people to come out and vote."

Fusilier was elected last month to fill out the rest of Robert Vincent's term. Vincent, 41, was serving his third term on the council when he died last fall of complications of MS. His mother, Jackie Vincent, was appointed to fill out his term, but did not run for the seat.

She is a big supporter of Fusilier's and told us last month that it was time for more diversity to come to the council.