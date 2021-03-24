Newly elected Erath councilman making history

VERMILION PARISH — In Vermilion Parish, a newly elected councilman in Erath is making history. Clarence Fuselier won a special election over the weekend after former councilman Robert Vincent passed away last year from Muscular Dystrophy. Fuselier will now finish the remaining two years of Vincent's term.

It's a win that's also fulfilling one of Vincent's goals. "I'm the first black councilman for Erath," Fuselier said. "I thank God for the opportunity."

A win not only historic, but one that's fulfilling a legacy.

Before Vincent's death one of his goals was to bring more diversity to the council. After he passed away, his mother temporarily filled the seat until the election.

"He was a three-term councilman and he passed away at 41," his mother Jackie said. "He was quite young, but had a lot of ideas to help improve Erath."

Jackie gave a shirt to Fuselier that once belonged to Vincent. She said it's a symbol of passing down the torch to the newest councilman. She says Fuselier will make a big difference for the town.

"We need a different view point. Broaden our horizons to understand people of color and people of different creeds," she said. "This is what Mr. Fuselier will bring in."

Fuselier added, "I will become closer to [Vincent's] spirit. Also closer to his mother and dad because they played a big role in his life. I want to help the community, especially the people. Help the elderly and project authority. I love the opportunity to meet people , talk to them, and see how they feel."

His first meeting is April 12th.