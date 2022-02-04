Chic-A-La-Pie parade returns to Kaplan after year of challenges

The floats in Kaplan are ready to roll, but the party will feel a bit different.

Linda Vincent, President of the Krewe de Chic-A-La-Pie said the parade that everyone knows wont be the same this year.

"Even though we're moving, it's never going to be the same," she said. "Its not going to be the same this year."

In October 2020, Hurricane Delta damaged the barn that housed the floats for the Chic-A-La Pie krewe.

"It blew out one side of it and part of the roof. Half of our barn is gone and we have our floats smashed up against each other and we cant work like that," Linda said. "Everything about Chic-A-La-Pie is in that barn."

The damage, plus COVID, forced the krewe to cancel last year's parade.

"It was a sad thing because it was the first time we had to cancel a parade," she said.

The Kaplan community helped the krewe raise $21,000 to repair the barn but, following the raffle, the price of lumber and materials skyrocketed.

"We just couldn't do it," Linda said.

With repairs to the barn on hold, the krewe is moving their floats to a temporary location to get ready to let the good times roll.

"We make things work and we will make whatever work. We're gonna roll," she said. "We're going to roll this year."

The parade takes place on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 1, at 2:00 pm in Kaplan.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel