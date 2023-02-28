Camp for children with heart defects opens applications

ABBEVILLE, La. — Applications are now open for this summer's Camp Bon Coeur. The only one of its kind in Louisiana, and the second such camp in the nation, the week-long summer camp aims focus on kids with congenital heart defects.

Camp Bon Coeur has been the only program in Louisiana since 1985 to provide a range of information, programs and support to children with heart defects.

"Cardiac campers" are under the supervision of the facility's full time 24/7 nursing staff. The safe and fun environment allows for campers to participate in an array of activities.

Children with heart defects between the ages of 7 to 16 will be able to unplug, connect with others, and build camaraderie in a place where they can “just be a kid.” Opportunities such as canoeing, swimming, sports, art, archery, games, lots of all round fun and teambuilding are explored to help them grow their personal development skills. The Camp Bon Coeur Summer Camp experience is sure to build lifelong friendships and lasting memories.

Lodging is bunk-style (air conditioned) rooms with a common area, infirmary, and communal restrooms in one building. Bunk rooms (or “cabins”) are separated by age and gender, with a counselor assigned to each, officials say.

Camp is free to attend for first year heart kids while the cost for camp is $750 for returning attendees. Space is limited to 60 campers. Families are welcome to participate in Camp Bon Coeur fundraisers to help offset costs for returning campers.

Join Camp Bon Coeur from Saturday, June 10 to Saturday, June 17 at Stillwater Catholic Retreat Center located at 13407 Junis Road in Abbeville.

To register for camp, visit Camp Bon Coeur's website.

For questions and more information call the Camp Office: (337) 233-8437.