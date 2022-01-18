At-home COVID tests available to Kaplan residents on Tuesday

The City of Kaplan will be distributing COVID tests at Celment Park

Mayor Mike Kloesel says the City of Kaplan has acquired some COVID tests from the Vermilion Parish OEM and we will be distributing them from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM today at Clement Park.

Kloesel says that those wanting a test should only pick one up if someone in their household needs to be tested for COVID.

"We should be receiving tests once a week so there is no need to come get one without the need to be tested," Kloesel says.

The distribution will be drive thru only and those in the drive thru must stay in their vehicles. Proof of residency in Kaplan city limits is required.

One box of tests will be given out per address. Two tests are provided per box.

