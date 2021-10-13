Abbey Players present "Little Shop of Horrors" this weekend

The Abbey Players Theatre in Abbeville is putting on a production of "Little Shop of Horrors" this weekend, and is inviting residents to come out and enjoy the show.

It will start its run this Friday, October 15 and continue until Sunday, October 24, with shows taking place both weekends.

KATC spoke with the play's director, who says that this version will have a unique flair.

"You can expect to be scared, you can expect to laugh your butt off, you can expect to be surprised, you can expect all the same things that you would get from the original Little Shop,"explained Lauren Dartez. "But me and my director team have added a Southern Louisiana twist."

Each day, the theatre is highlighting a different cast member over on its Facebook page.

For a full list of show times and to buy tickets, click here.

