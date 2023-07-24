Abbeville Police: Man booked in 11-year-old cold case

Abbeville Police have booked a Houston man in a 10-year-old cold case.

Ledario Green, 38, was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the April 2012 slaying of Rita Jordan, 71. Jordan was found stabbed to death in her home; she had been babysitting her one-year-old grandson. The baby was unharmed.

Green was captured in Houston, where he was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Abbeville for aggravated kidnapping, home invasion and extortion. Last week, he waived extradition and Abbeville officers traveled to Houston to pick him up and bring him back to Vermilion Parish.

He was booked into the jail on those three charges, as well as the murder charge. He remains there, in lieu of $950,000 bond, records show.

Chief Mike Hardy tells us that the kidnapping, home invasion and extortion charges are related to an incident that happened several years ago.

Hardy also said that he can't provide too much information about the case right now, because his officers are still working the investigation. They're hoping that someone might have some information about Ms. Jordan's killing and be willing to come forward now that Green is in jail.

If you know anything, you're asked to call Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511 or the Tips line at 337-892-6777 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 337-740-TIPS.