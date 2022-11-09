Abbeville police investigate Monday night shooting, one wounded

Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday just before midnight.

On November 7, 2022, the Abbeville Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of LeBlanc Street at 11:47 p.m.

According to authorities, officers located a person who had been shot numerous times, laying in a driveway on the 1700 block of Frank's Alley.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Spent casings and other related evidence were located by police at the crime scene along Frank's Alley.

Two vehicles and two residences were shot by stray bullets approximately 300 feet away from where the victim was shot, officials say.

At this time, the gunshot victim remains hospitalized and will undergo multiple surgeries over the course of the next few days.

According to Abbeville Police, this case is still under investigation and Chief Hardy urges the public to provide any further information regarding this crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893- 2511, or contact the "TIPS" line at (337) 892- 6777.

All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740- TIPS or the P3 app.