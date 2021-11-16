Abbeville police arrest suspect in unrelated shooting while on scene of shooting involving teen

Abbeville Police say that while investigating the shooting involving a teenager in area of Schlessinger Street and Maude Avenue they were able to make an arrest in an unrelated shooting.

Detectives say that Tuesday afternoon, they observed a man wanted for an unrelated shooting in the area of the shooting.

Police arrested 19 year-old Jha’Juan Campbell of Abbeville. Campbell was wanted for a shooting which occurred on October 11, 2021.

Police say this arrest is not in relation to the shooting Tuesday afternoon which left a teen hospitalized.

Campbell was booked on a warrant charging him with 2 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder and transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who have any information regarding any crime, to please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777.

All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

