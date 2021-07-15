Abbeville PD asking residents to be alert concerning catalytic converter thefts

The Abbeville Police Department is asking citizens to be aware of catalytic converter thefts in various areas of the city.

APD says that the recent trend of these thefts are not only in the surrounding areas, but also within the city also. Residents, they say, should be on the lookout for any suspicious activity around neighborhoods.

If you see anything suspicious, residents are asked to contact the police department.

Anyone with tips on these crimes may remain anonymous.

