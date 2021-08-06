Abbeville PD altering operations due to COVID-19

The Abbeville Police Department is altering operations within the agency to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep citizens safe, Chief William Spearman says.

Effective August 6, 2021, the APD is suspending all fingerprinting and salvage vehicle inspections at its office. All visitors entering APD will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

These protocols will remain in effect until further notice.

Anyone with information regarding a crime should contact APD by calling 893-2511 or the tip line at 892-6777.

