Abbeville mother booked; infant in critical condition

An Abbeville mother has been booked in connection with the alleged abuse of her baby, who is listed in critical condition with broken bones and head injuries.

Abbeville Police say they were called by Child Services officials about possible child abuse, and met them at a local hospital.

The infant in question was in the hospital for several extensive injuries, including broken bones and head injuries, police say.

After an investigation, police arrested the baby's mother, Kassidy McGee, 26, of Abbeville. She has been booked with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and illegal use of controlled dangerous drugs in the presence of a juvenile.

As she was being booked, police found that Kassidy also was wanted on several unrelated warrants, all for contempt of court.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who have any information regarding any crime, to please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.