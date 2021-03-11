Abbeville Man arrested in connection with February fatal shooting

An Abbeville man has been arrested in connection to a fatal February shooting on Green Street near South Lamar Street.

On February 16, 2021 at around 5:20 p.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” complaint on Green Street near its intersection with South Lamar Street. Upon officers arriving on scene, a man was found on the ground with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Brandon Johnson of Abbeville.

Johnson died as a result of his injuries, police say.

Following an investigation, detectives secured arrest warrants for Justin Williams of Abbeville. At the time of the warrants being obtained, police say Williams was already incarcerated on other weapons charges and probation violations.

Williams was charged with the following:

2nd Degree Murder

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Illegal Use of Weapons

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who have any information regarding this case please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. Contact the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

