Abbeville man arrested in burglary investigation

An Abbeville man has been arrested after a police investigation into a burglary that occurred in October.

Police say on October 29 they began investigating a burglary in which the victim said he had nearly $100,000 worth of items stolen, including several firearms, 20 guitars with cases, various musical items, tools, jewelry, and 60 pairs of "rare" Nike shoes.

Detectives identified 37-year-old Rusty Trahan Jr. as a suspect; he was taken into custody on November 9 without incident. Police have since secured multiple search warrants for different locations and have found numerous items that were in Trahan's possession or that he had stored that belonged to the victim.

Trahan is facing charges of simple burglary (4 counts), obstruction of justice (3 counts), and illegal possession of stolen property (2 counts).

The case remains under investigation and police say more arrests are expected. Anyone with information regarding this or any crime should contact APD at 893-2511.

