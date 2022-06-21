Abbeville church warns of scammers asking for money in priests' names

An Abbeville church is warning parisioners about scammers trying to steal money in priests' names.

"Fr. Louie, Fr. Don, Fr. Charles and none of the deacons or staff members are asking for your cell phone #, to buy gift cards etc," a post by St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church states. "These are SCAMS. contact the office if you are unsure 337.893.0244"

The post notes that "Fr. Bulso is not asking for assistance of any kind via email or text."

"This alert is due to a phishing scam that has been affecting clergy within our diocese. The scam usually will ask for gift cards to be purchased," the post states. "When in doubt, contact the church office before responding to any request you may receive."

