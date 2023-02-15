Abbeville charter school closes amid "financial and academic concerns"

A charter school in Abbeville has closed abruptly, state officials confirm.

The Abbeville Meridonal reported that about 70 students at Excelsior College Preparatory (formerly Williams Scholar Academy) were notified that the school had relinquished its charter, leaving them without a school.

The newspaper reports that students got a letter last week notifying them that the school was closed as of February 10, "due to unfortunate circumstances beyond the control of the teachers, faculty, staff, and board members."

The students live in Iberia and Vermilion parishes, and they can now attend their regular zoned schools, state education officials say. We've reached out to those school systems to see how the process is going for the students.

"The students attending Williams Scholar Academy can attend their zoned public school," a statement from the Louisiana Department of Education reads. "We have been in communication with the school system leaders in each parish to help ensure as efficient of a transition as possible for students and families."

According to the newspaper's article and state officials, the board that oversees the school decided to relinquish the charter because it was going to be revoked.

An item to discuss "LDOE concerns" was on the school board's January meetings and on the agenda for the board's February 10 meeting.

“Our oversight process worked to detect financial and academic concerns. Their board has made the right decision to relinquish its charter in advance of our recommendation for revocation," the DOE statement reads.

We've reached out to school officials as well to try to get more information. We'll update this story as we obtain that information.

