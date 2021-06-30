4th of July celebrations kick off in Erath

ERATH — 4th of July celebrations are underway in Erath for the 85th year after COVID restrictions in 2020 rained on their parade, canceling the carnival and other events.

The fireworks display was the only event that was held last year, even though the celebration usually is five days.

Now as restrictions have eased up, the beloved traditions will continue. This includes the water fights between fire departments from the area, the parade, live music, and the carnival rides.

Rides open Wednesday night at 6:00 pm. Live music and the carnival will continue all weekend.

"It's a true street carnival. It's one of the only in Louisiana, it makes it very special to us. Having gone through COVID and a few storms, it's tremendous to have this back," Erath Mayor Taylor Mencacci told KATC.

The water fights are set to take place Sunday morning at 9:00 am, with a parade Sunday at 5:00 pm. A firework display wraps up the celebration at 9:00 pm Sunday night.

For more information and a complete schedule, including the Fun Run, click here.