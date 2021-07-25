Vermilion Parish: Fugitive WANTED

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a fugitive who has been revoked by court.

Journal Robert Kelly, 20, is currently out of jail and has been entered as a fugitive, the sheriff's office say.

Kelly is 5'11 and weighs approximately 200 lbs.

He was arrested on December 18, 2020, bonded on December 22, and the court revoked his bond on February 3.

Kelly's chargers and bond included:

Possession of Schedule II Oxycodone (Bond: $3,500)

Possession of Firearm with CDS Present (Bond: $7,500)

Firearm Free Zone (Bond: $5,000)

Drug Free Zone (Bond: $2,500)

If the public has information on Kelly's whereabouts, please contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 893-0871 and ask to remain anonymous in providing information, they say.

