Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Gavin Garnica

The Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.

In March of 2022, the Abbeville Police Department obtained a felony warrant for the apprehension of Gavin Garnica.

Garnica is wanted for illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of scheduled II and IV narcotics, andmaybe transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

Garnica's last known address is off of Thomas Street in Abbeville but may be staying at a location off of the North Road near Erath.

He's described as having brown eyes, brown hair, stands 5' 8" tall, and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (337) 740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

