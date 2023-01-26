Vermilion Catholic's Kim Guidry hits major milestone of 900 career wins

ABBEVILLE — Starting her career 38 years ago, vermilion Catholic's Kim Guidry wanted to begin a new culture.

"For her, I think it means that much more because if she could do it way back then, it shows how she can still do it today", says senior Kinsley Sellers.

Strolling through a rather unique path, "Gidge" as most call her, was named as the girls head basketball coach in 1984. She had no coaching experience, and even as an alumna of VC, she never dressed out in a jersey. But what she did have, was passion.

"I did not. I just loved the game", says Guidry. "I wanted to be because our coaches were all men coaches when I was in high school and they'd roll out the ball and not worry about you. They'd go do whatever and I thought to myself, this isn't right."

The start of her new role followed the birth of Title IX. Guidry says the tenacity of the late Pat Summit served as inspiration for a new path.

"Because of title 9, they had no females on staff and it was my alma mater so I took it and then they said, well you won't be able to coach it this year, maybe next year or whatever. So, they gave me tennis and cheerleaders and I was happy with that. I've never met Pat Summit but I'm a great admirer of her because I think she set the role."

Fast forward to 2023, Guidry started off the new year picking up her 900th career win with the Lady Eagles.

"After the game, she was like... Now you're apart of history and my legacy, you're the 900th win. Somebody posted about Gidge's 900th win and you got to go through all the comments of people who she coached and taught and their experiences with her."

Showing no signs of slowing down, Guidry is thankful for how far her career has taken her, but she says it's the work of her girls -- past and present -- that's been key to her success.

"It's for them, the legacy they leave behind. Why do you think we put names on our banners? Because I want everyone to know who's on that team that did what, so that they're not forgotten. I just drive the bus, kind of thing. I don't get to play, shoot or any of that. So, it's for them."

