Vehicle crash involving crane leaves driver injured

Chief Chad P. Sonier of the Scott Fire Department said it could take hours for portions of I-10 to reopen following a fiery vehicle crash involving a crane.

Sonier said the crash took place at approximately 4:01 p.m along I-10 westbound at mile marker 97. Firefighters arrived on scene and began extinguishing the fire.

The driver of the vehicle was pulled from the vehicle by a motorist form Texas. Emergency personal rendered aid to the driver of the vehicle.

The driver of the crane received second degree burns to his chest, legs and arms and and transported to a burn unit.

Officials said the west bound entrance ramp and one west bound lane will remain closed for several hours to remove the crane.

The recovery efforts are expected to be completed at 8:00 p.m.

