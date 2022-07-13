UPDATE: Man killed by train identified by coroner

The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who died Tuesday when he was hit by a train in New Iberia.

Fernando Barocio Martinez, 60, was originally from Brownsville, Texas, but most recently was living in New Iberia, the coroner's office said.

New Iberia Police say the accident happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday between Bank Avenue and Ann Street.

Railroad crossings from Jefferson Terrace to Bank Avenue were closed for a period of time, but were reopened later Tuesday.

The accident is still under investigation.