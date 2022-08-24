Unsettled weather continues through the middle of the week

It'll be another unsettled day across Acadiana with plenty of rain back in the forecast.

Showers will get going early with the first round moving through before sunrise, but it certainly won't be the last.

The overall setup hasn't changed with a stalled front and an abundance of moisture continue to combine for on and off showers through the day.

A Flood Watch has been issued as a result for the western and northern parts of Acadiana.

Daniel Phillips

When it comes to flooding the primary threat is going to be for localized flash flooding on some of the lower lying streets, this will occur mostly as the rain is coming down.

There are breaks in between the showers that will allow the water to drain out, but driving during the downpours could be treacherous.

Rivers and bayous are going to be running full and fast so make sure that you're careful out along the local waterways.

As a whole the rain will total another several inches of rain through the next several days, which is going to make it feel very wet over the next few days.

Daniel Phillips

This wet pattern is going to stick around through the remainder of the week with on and off showers expected through the foreseeable future.

All of the clouds and showers will keep temperatures in check, which is the good news, with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s.

Unfortunately the afternoon highs will stay more moderate, but the mornings will feel very sticky as a result of all the moisture.

In the Tropics:

Daniel Phillips

There's a wave that will be worth watching off the Venezuelan coastline, and over the next couple of days we may see some development.

There's some model support for development, although not much consensus, but if it does get going we could see it strengthen quickly.

It's still way too early to make any specific predictions on development, and how it will impact (if at all) the Gulf Coast but this time of year these home grown systems deserve monitoring.

