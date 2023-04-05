Unsettled, stormy end to week; Cautiously optimistic for Easter Sunday

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy

THURSDAY: Scattered storms

DISCUSSION

It'll be another warm, humid and breezy night as lows settle into the low-mid 70s.

A few showers could be possible this evening, mainly across northwestern Acadiana.

Plenty of clouds, warm and breezy conditions expected Thursday as a frontal boundary stalls out just to the north.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible just about at any point during the day, but rain chances will look to peak during the afternoon and evening hours—but again, will be on a scattered basis.

Thursday into Friday AM HRRR extended

Any storms that develop will have the potential to put down a good amount of rainfall in a particularly short amount of time.

Highs will reach the lower 80s.

Disturbances aloft will continue to work along the stalled frontal boundary Friday into Saturday, keeping rain and storm chances elevated.

The heaviest rain axis looks to set up in CenLA and across Texas, but we'll still have to keep an eye on the possibility of any isolated flash flooding issues.

2-4" of rain locally looks like a good call at this point.

Graf Model Rain estimates

The rainfall should clear the region in time for Easter Sunday.

However, clouds will look to linger as highs should push the lower 70s.

Keep it tuned to KATC in the days ahead for the very latest!

