Unsettled Spring Weather: Showers and storms popping up to start the week

Daniel Phillips

The up and down nature of Acadiana's spring weather will be on full display this week starting with a round of storms the next few days.

Monday morning will get started with some areas of dense of fog that could cause a slightly slower commute out there so give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be up until about 9:00 a.m. and when the fog burns off Acadiana will be left with plenty of clouds and the chance for some pop up storms.

While most of the storms will be garden variety there's a marginal risk for some isolated severe weather over the next couple of days.

Isolated pockets of hail will be possible with some of the stronger storms, and anything that develops later tonight will have the risk of strong damaging winds.

Storms will start to pop up in the middle of the day and will continue on and off through the night and into Tuesday.

The forecast will stay unsettled through Tuesday with clouds lingering through the middle of the week.

Rain totals don't look overly impressive with a half inch to an inch possible area wide, with a few higher amounts occurring around thunderstorms.

Even as rain chances start to end on Tuesday clouds don't look like they'll be going anywhere, and showers will return later in the week.

Temperatures are going remain in the low 80s and upper 70s for the next several days, but there's going to be a slight cool down by the weekend.

The weather is going to remain up and down like this for at least a week as Acadiana's weather pattern settles into spring.

