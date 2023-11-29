Unsettled and wet pattern taking shape; low-end risk of severe storms

TONIGHT: Chilly & quiet

THURSDAY: Scattered showers, some storms late

DISCUSSION

Not as cold, but still chilly tonight as lows drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Plenty of clouds Thursday as our next frontal boundary approaches from the northwest.

Scattered showers will be on the increase throughout the day with highest rain chances arriving for the afternoon and evening hours.

HRRR model Next two days

A few storms will also be possible heading into the evening as low-level instability increases across the region.

There is a low-end risk of severe storms, although the risk is slightly higher for areas to the west.

Severe storm risk Thursday

Still, we'll keep an eye on the activity for you.

The front will become nearly stationary heading into Friday and Saturday.

As a result, the pattern will remain unsettled and occasionally wet.

HRRR model Next two days

A decent soaking of a couple inches of rainfall will be possible for some.

Extended HRRR Rainfall estimates

Plan on elevated rain chances to stick around thru late Saturday before the front finally clears the area Sunday.

Thereafter, cooler and drier air will filter in for the end of the weekend and start of next week.

Have a good one!

