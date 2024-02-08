Unseasonably mild, few streamer showers Friday; better storm chances this weekend

TONIGHT: Not as cool, southerly breeze
FRIDAY: Mild, few passing showers
DISCUSSION
It's been back to mostly cloudy skies and sweaty pavements across Acadiana.
A few streamer showers were noted on radar today.
Similar pattern will continue into Friday.
Not as cool tonight as lows only drop into the lower 60s.
Partly-mostly cloudy throughout our Friday as highs push the mid-70s.
Again, a few quick passing light showers could be possible (20%).
Unseasonably mild conditions will persist thru the weekend with highs in the mid-70s.
Rain chances will become more scattered in nature with highest rain chances setting up for Sunday.
From Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo:
The Storm Prediction has outlined a slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) for Acadiana Sunday.
Scattered showers Saturday should become more widespread with embedded storms Sunday.
IF dew points get into the mid-upper 60s Sunday a few storms may be able to produce damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado or two...
Rain totals not a concern locally, with most areas expected to receive 1/2"-1.5" Sunday.
Heaviest rains appear to be focused toward the northern part of the state Sunday.
Much cooler and drier weather to follow into Lundi and Mardi Gras day itself.
------------------------------------------------------------
