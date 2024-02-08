Unseasonably mild, few streamer showers Friday; better storm chances this weekend

TONIGHT: Not as cool, southerly breeze

FRIDAY: Mild, few passing showers

DISCUSSION

It's been back to mostly cloudy skies and sweaty pavements across Acadiana.

A few streamer showers were noted on radar today.

Similar pattern will continue into Friday.

Not as cool tonight as lows only drop into the lower 60s.

Partly-mostly cloudy throughout our Friday as highs push the mid-70s.

high temperatures Friday PM

Again, a few quick passing light showers could be possible (20%).

Unseasonably mild conditions will persist thru the weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will become more scattered in nature with highest rain chances setting up for Sunday.

From Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo:

The Storm Prediction has outlined a slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) for Acadiana Sunday.

Bradley Article graphics

Scattered showers Saturday should become more widespread with embedded storms Sunday.

Bradley Article graphics

IF dew points get into the mid-upper 60s Sunday a few storms may be able to produce damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado or two...

Bradley Article graphics

Rain totals not a concern locally, with most areas expected to receive 1/2"-1.5" Sunday.

Bradley Article graphics

Heaviest rains appear to be focused toward the northern part of the state Sunday.

Bradley Article graphics

Much cooler and drier weather to follow into Lundi and Mardi Gras day itself.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel