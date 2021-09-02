UNO students staying on UL campus following Hurricane Ida

Several dozen students from the University of New Orleans will be calling UL’s campus home for the time being.

They were forced to evacuate because of the situation in New Orleans following Hurricane Ida.

Many of the UNO students say it was a little stressful having to leave New Orleans, but they're grateful to be in Acadiana as the Crescent City bounces back from Hurricane Ida.

"Having the university take care of us but take care of all of us, it was a relief."

UNO graduate student Kemar Cumberbatch says the move to ul was a smooth transition.

He says he's happy to be away while power is being restored in the city.

"It's just good to be away during this time so we can just get our barring together,” said Kemar Cumberbatch

Other students who grew up in New Orleans are used to evacuating but were not expecting to switch schools.

"I did not think we would have to come out here, I'm happy to be here but didn't think this would be the circumstances to lead us to it,” said UNO Resident Assistant, Megan Stackhouse.

However, for international students, it may not be as easy.

Between going through a hurricane for the first time and relocating, they say it has been a bit overwhelming.

"We were in the house and it wasn't very secure,” said UNO Freshmen, Ivana De Crvalho

"The windows were moving, we thought that they were going to break but they didn't so that's good,” said UNO Freshmen, Anina Esaite.

“I was in the dorms, I wasn't in the house. The dorms were safe but I wasn't that scared,” said UNO Junior, Marta Degeoarges.

For the time being, the women will be staying in Harris Hall while the men will be in the Legacy Apartments on campus.

“The place looks nice here so we're good here,” Degeoarges added.

While they will live and study in Lafayette, the group will continue taking their classes at UNO remotely.

