United Way launches donation effort for Louisiana flood victims

LAKE CHARLES — Flood waters are causing problems for many communities across south Louisiana after Tropical Storm Arthur.

As people begin cleaning up and assessing the damage left behind, United Way of Southwest Louisiana is giving others a chance to get involved.

The organization has launched the United Gulf Initiative, a donation effort sparked by community members looking to help out.

"Community members were wanting to know how they could help the flood victims that are in other parts of our state," said Laurie Martin, vice president of community impact for United Way Southwest Louisiana.

Martin said the community can donate by texting "#UNITEDGULF" to 40403.

"If it's $1, if it's $10, anything helps. As we know, because we've been through so much here in Southwest, and it was just great to see other people in the state respond to us and help when we were in need," Martin said.

For people who need flooding assistance, Martin said they should start by calling 211.

"That's the first and foremost thing that they need to do. And then once these communities have assessed the damage and see what their needs are, and then we'll be able to have some collective funds to send them that way," Martin said.