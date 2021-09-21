UL Women’s Basketball releases 2021-22 Non-Conference schedule

Louisiana Women’s Basketball’s 2021-22 schedule is now officially complete after it released its non-conference slate on Tuesday afternoon. Of the team’s 12 non-conference matchups, nine will be played at the CajunDome.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will host two exhibition games against Georgia Southwestern on Sunday, Oct. 31, and Mississippi College on Friday, Nov. 5, before opening the 2021-22 campaign against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Louisiana’s homestand continues on Saturday, Nov. 13, when Rice comes to town, followed by a highly-anticipated, in-state showdown against Louisiana State on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Following a home meeting with New Orleans (Nov. 20), the Ragin’ Cajuns will get their first taste of road play when they travel to Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 24) and McNeese State (Nov. 28).

The team briefly returns home for a game against Xavier (LA), then hits the road once again to take on Houston (Dec. 12). Non-conference play wraps up when the Ragin’ Cajuns host LSU-Shreveport on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Louisiana Tech on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Louisiana is coming off a successful 2020-21 campaign in which the program won its first-ever Sun Belt Regular Season Championship with the help of a 15-game winning streak, the longest in school history.

The Ragin’ Cajuns advanced to the Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game and closed out the year with their first appearance in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

To view the complete schedule, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel