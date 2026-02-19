UL Lafayette Presidential Search Down to Three Candidates

The race to become the next president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is entering its final stretch, with three contenders still in the running.

The University of Louisiana System announced the semifinalists:

Hitesh Rai Kathuria: Tenured professor and former provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Empire State University in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Ramesh Kolluru: Interim president of UL Lafayette and former vice president of research, innovation, and economic development.

Richard Ludwick: Former president and current president emeritus of the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas.

The candidates will face interviews next week as part of the search process. After those meetings, the committee will recommend finalists to the full University of Louisiana System Board at a special meeting on Feb. 27.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL Lafayette) Presidential Search Committee met in Baton Rouge on Thursday to review applications for the UL Lafayette presidency, and narrowed down the list. Here are links to their applications:



In-person interviews are scheduled for next week: Monday, February 23, and Tuesday, February 24.

The UL System will release a detailed interview schedule when it is finalized on the UL Lafayette Presidential Search webpage. In addition to public interviews, candidates will meet with UL Lafayette faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members.

The search committee's voting members include members of the Board of Supervisors:



Mr. Steve Davison – UL System Board of Supervisors

Mr. Lee Jackson – UL System Board of Supervisors

Mr. Keith Myers – UL System Board of Supervisors

Ms. Maria Nechaeva – UL System Board of Supervisors

Dr. John Noble, Jr. – UL System Board of Supervisors

Mr. Dana Peterson – UL System Board of Supervisors

Mr. Mark Romero – UL System Board of Supervisors

Ms. Kristine Russell – UL System Board of Supervisors

Dr. Leah Orr – President, UL Lafayette Faculty Senate

Serving as advisory, non-voting members are the following:



Dr. Rick Gallot – Committee Chair, President, University of Louisiana System

Mr. Georges Antoun – Member, UL Lafayette Foundation Board and Representative, UL Lafayette College of Engineering

Ms. Kimberly Billeaudeau – President, UL Lafayette Staff Senate

Senator Gerald Boudreaux – Louisiana State Senate, District 24

Mr. Jake Delhomme – UL Lafayette Alumnus and Former NFL Quarterback

Representative Julie Emerson – Louisiana House of Representatives, District 39

Mr. Ryan Furby – UL Lafayette Foundation Board Member

Mr. Bruce Greenstein – Secretary, Louisiana Department of Health

Representative Dustin Miller – Louisiana House of Representatives, District 40

Ms. Onyeka Nwaezeapu – President, UL Lafayette Student Government Association

Ms. Allyson Pharr – Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Acadian Ambulance

Dr. Kip Schumacher – Founder, Schumacher Group/Healthcare Executive

For more details on the UL Lafayette residential search, visit the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Presidential Search Webpage on the UL System website.