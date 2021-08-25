UL Lafayette finalizing COVID-19 vaccination protocols for students and faculty

Now that the University of Louisiana system will require students to get Covid-19 vaccinations, how will it be implemented?

It's a question we've been asking since the university announced plans to mandate the vaccine on Monday.

Officials with the university tell me they don't have a timeline on when the requirement will begin but encourage students to get their vaccine.

"We really see that as a door that's been opened again, for us to reopen an opportunity for our students and our community to once again make vaccination a priority."

With FDA approval, the university says it does not matter which of the three available vaccines students get, all will satisfy the requirement.

UL Lafayette Dean of Students Margarita Perez says reporting vaccination status to the university is not a new concept.

"The vaccination process and requirement will look like all the rest of the immunizations. This is our opportunity to put it into COVID to create a safe and healthy community for us to learn and, and do all the things that we want to do that pre-pandemic college experience,” said Perez

Until deadlines for when students must prove they are vaccinated are announced, the university is offering walk-in vaccination and testing on campus.

"Some of us take longer, ask more questions, and need more understanding of what is taking place. But ultimately, we all have the same goals to have a successful semester to help these students learn and achieve their goals to reach their destination, and the way to do that is to vaccinate,” Perez added.

The university will announce further details in the coming weeks.

